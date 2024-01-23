iHeartRadio
OPP request public's assistance locating missing woman


KING Missing Michelle

Members of the Prince Edward County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Tyendinaga Police Service say they are continuing to look for the public's assistance in locating a missing person.

The missing woman, identified by police as Michelle, was last seen on January 9th, 2024, on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory near the intersection of Highway 2 and York Road in Shannonville. Michelle is described as:

- 38 years of age
- 5'3" (160 cm)
- Thin build
- Long dark hair
- Brown eyes
- Mukluk boots

Investigators say they are looking for anyone with dashcam, doorbell or surveillance video in the area on January 9th, 2024, between the hours of 3:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. Investigators add that they are also looking to speak with the driver or owner of a grey-coloured small car that stopped at a business at York Road and Atsia Court on January 9th, 2024 around 6:00 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

