OPP results from "Safe On Seven" traffic safety campaign
The Quinte Region Traffic Coalition partner enforcement officers are reporting success after they participated in another "Safe on Seven" traffic safety campaign from November 21st to November 24th, 2023.
The Quinte Region Traffic Coalition members that participated in the Safe on Seven campaign were the Ministry of Transportation, Belleville City Police, Quinte West OPP, Madoc OPP, L&A OPP, and Frontenac OPP. They explain that the aim was to target moving traffic violations, unfit vehicles, and Commercial Motor Vehicles along the stretch of Hwy 7 from Hastings County to Lennox & Addington County to Frontenac County.
Moving violations were the focus of the campaign, however, police officers were highly visible and paying specific attention to the "The Big 4" which, in terms of personal injury collision causation are impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving, and lack of occupant restraint.
The following are the results from the November 21st to 24th, 2023 Save on Seven traffic safety campaign provided by OPP:
- X1 Stunt Drive (157km/h in posted 80km/h)
- X37 Speeding
- X8 Other Highway Traffic Act related
- X1 CAIA
- X1 Tobacco Tax Act
- X7 CMV Inspections (2 CMVs out of service)
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
