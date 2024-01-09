OPP seek assistance after a six-man break-and-enter at business in Casselman, Ont.

Russell County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating a unique break-and-enter incident that occurred at a local business in Casselman.

OPP explains that on New Year's Eve, December 31st. 2023 around 9:30 p.m., six unknown men dressed as construction workers attended a business on Richer Circle and attempted to gain access to the premises. Police say after investigating, nothing was stolen from the business.

Police are now looking for assistance from the public in identifying the persons of interest with the following descriptions:

- Between 175 and 180 cms (5'9" and 5'11")

- Medium to heavy build

- Wearing high visibility jackets, white helmets, gloves, balaclavas, and bandanas.

The suspect vehicle is described by OPP as:

- Silver Dodge Caravan

- Damage to the rear door

- Unknown license plate

Anyone who knows or is aware of the males' identity or has any further information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Russell County OPP at 613-443-4499 or OPP Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray