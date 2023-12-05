OPP seize drugs, lay serious charges following RIDE check in Rossmore, Ont.

Members of the Prince Edward County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they have charged an individual with multiple serious criminal charges at a RIDE program in the Picton area.

The incident took place on November 30th, 2023 just after midnight. Officers say they were conducting a RIDE program on Highway 62 near County Road 3 in Rossmore. Officers at the scene spoke with a driver and further investigation led to a search of the vehicle. As a result of the search, officers seized a quantity of suspected methamphetamine, suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a switchblade.

As a result of that discovery and seizure, the person behind the wheel, 53-year-old Belleville resident Jean Legault was arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Possession of a schedule one substance- methamphetamine

- Possession of a schedule one substance- cocaine

- Possession of a schedule one substance- other drugs

- Unauthorized possession of a weapon

- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

OPP says the individual was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Picton on December 20th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray