OPP take over search for missing Smiths Falls residents

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) says they are now overseeing the investigation into the disappearance of a 34-year-old from Smiths Falls.

OPP explain that the Smiths Falls Police Service began an investigation on October 19th, 2023 after Robert or Robbie was reported missing. Police say it's believed went missing sometime between October 12th and 18th.

OPP describes the missing person as:

- 34-years-old

- 6'3" (191 cm)

- Medium build

- Brown hair and brown eyes

OPP says Robbie is known to frequent locations in Smiths Falls and Prescott. The investigation by the Smiths Falls Police Service and OPP is ongoing, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Anyone who has had contact with, or has any information regarding the whereabouts of Robbie, they are asked to please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Investigators also want to hear from anyone with potentially relevant doorbell, dashcam or other video recordings from the days leading up to Robbie's disappearance.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

