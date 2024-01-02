OPP urges caution on ice this winter season

The Grenville County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they would like to remind the public that even though there is ice on some lakes and rivers in the area, caution must be exercised if you choose to be on them. Police say not all lakes or rivers are the same and with the current varying winter weather conditions and temperatures, this can rapidly change ice conditions.

Due to this, OPP says to always check the ice in several places before stepping or travelling onto it, wear a floatation suit, carry ice picks and if you are ice fishing, at least 10 centimetres (4inches) of clear blue ice is required for walking on, 20 centimetres (8inches) for snowmobiles and 30 centimetres (12 inches) minimum is needed for most light vehicles. Double these amounts if the ice is white or opaque.

Police continue, saying ice safety and weight-bearing properties of ice can be affected by many factors, including thickness, currents, age of ice, pressure cracks and snow cover. Ice does not freeze at uniform thickness across bodies of water. Thickness should be checked regularly as you move further out onto the ice.

The strongest ice is clear blue in colour, while white or opaque ice is much weaker. A layer of heavy snow on a frozen lake or river can insulate the ice below and slow down freezing. However, OPP says travelling on ice with snowmobiles or vehicles can be potentially very dangerous and added precautions must be taken. Avoid slushy ice, untracked ice, or ice near moving water or dock bubblers.

In this media release, OPP adds "It's important to let others know where you're planning to fish and advise when you plan to return. If you are missing, rescue crews can narrow their search and potentially save your life." Police continue saying "Parents are always reminded to be mindful while children are out of school, as they may venture out on frozen ponds, ditches or waterways."

The OPP and the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) are reminding snowmobilers to take personal responsibility for their own safety and well-being this winter. Snowmobilers are advised to go online at www.ofsc.on.ca to check the status of local trails.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

