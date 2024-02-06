OPP warning residents after local 61-year-old nearly lost $7K in grandparent scam

The Lennox and Addington County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is warning residents about another scam call that was reported over the weekend.

On February 2, 2024, officers spoke to a 61-year-old woman who reported a possible fraud.

Police say she attended the detachment to inquire about a phone call she received earlier that day. The woman told officers she picked up a phone call from a young man claiming to be her nephew. She reported the caller appeared to be in distress and told her he was in jail before asking for help and hanging up the call.

Officers say the woman then received a second phone call from a private caller who was male identifying as a police constable with the RCMP. The man informed that her nephew was arrested by Amherstview OPP for possessing 10 pounds of marijuana and requested seven thousand dollars in cash for his bail.

The woman proceeded to her bank to withdraw the requested money but was denied. No funds were exchanged.

Police say they conducted a wellness check on the nephew and he was located at home and in good health.

According to OPP, the Lennox and Addington County detachment received 25 calls for a variety of different types of frauds within the first months of 2024.

Officers are urging anyone who suspects they have been the victim of a cybercrime or fraud should report it to their local OPP Detachment and to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre's online reporting system.

With files by CFRA's Maryanne Mclarty