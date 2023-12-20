Over $500K raised for Brockville Hospital through 40th and final 30-Hour Telethon

On December 19th, Bruce Wylie and Wayne Blackwell, co-chairs of the 30-Hour Telethon for Palliative Care, presented Brockville General Hospital with a cheque for $504,640. The money was raised from the 40th and final annual telethon, held in February 2023, and supports Brockville General's Palliative Care program.

The telethon began in 1984 and since then has raised a total of more than $5 million, thanks to the efforts of hundreds of volunteers and the remarkable support of donors.

Nick Vlacholias, President and CEO, staff from the Palliative Care program, and Trish Buote, Executive Director of the Brockville and District Hospital Foundation say they were happy to accept the donation.

"Thank you to the 30-Hour Telethon Committee for their unwavering commitment over the past 40 years in raising funds to ensure the Palliative Care Program at Brockville General is there for residents of our region when they need it," said Nick Vlacholias, President and CEO. "The over $5 million raised since 1984, including a record $504,640 this year, speaks to the incredible generosity of our community and the value we all place on having palliative care services available close to home."

"Our committee would like to extend a special thanks to the community for making our final year such a success, breaking all records," said Wayne Blackwell, 30-Hour Telethon for Palliative Care co-chair. "You raised an amazing $504,640 in support of Brockville General Hospital's Palliative Care Program, which provides compassionate end-of-life care and support to people and their families from across Leeds and Grenville."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray.