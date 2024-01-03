Pair of local drivers arrested and charged after similar collision

The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says they have laid criminal charges on two drivers after responding to separate incidents involving motor vehicle collisions in the area.

The first incident took place on December 21st, 2023, just before midnight, when OPP officers responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a passenger car on Silver Lake Road in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.

After investigating the scene, the person behind the wheel, 34-year-old Jacquelyn Boldt from Bonnechere Valley Township was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

- Impaired operation

- Impaired over 80

- Dangerous driving

Then, just a few days later on December 28th, 2023, just before 2:00 a.m. there was a similar incident. OPP officers from the Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment called in Killaloe OPP officers to assist with a single-vehicle collision involving a sport utility vehicle on Lake Dore Road, in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce.

In this case, the driver was 37-year-old Steven Boretsky from Killaloe Hagarty and Richards Township. This driver was arrested and charged with the criminal offence of failing or refusing to comply with a demand.

The accused in both cases were released from custody with future court dates. Each is also facing a 90-day driver's licence suspension.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

