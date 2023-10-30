Pembroke driver charged causing three-car collision in Boundary Rd.

A local driver has been charged after a three-vehicle collision in the City of Pembroke. Ontario Provincial Police explain that on October 26th, 2023, at approximately 9:10 a.m., OPP officers responded to a collision at the intersection of Boundary Road and Third Avenue in the City of Pembroke.

After arriving at the scene, investigation found that a westbound vehicle on Boundary Road was struck from behind which resulted in that vehicle colliding with an eastbound vehicle on Boundary Road. Police say minor injuries were reported.

As a result of the crash and police investigation, a 43-year-old driver was charged with careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act. A section of Boundary Road between Forced Road and Second Avenue was closed for approximately one hour as a result of the collision.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray