Pembroke Regional Hospital receives $10K donations from local Real Estate Board fundraiser

The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation says they are thrilled to have received $10,000 from the Renfrew County Real Estate Board (RCREB). These funds were raised at the RCREB's annual golf tournament, which was held on August 24th and had over 120 local realtors and guests in attendance to support.

This year's donation to the Foundation represents the third of five $10,000 contributions, which are all part of the RCREB's $50,000 pledge to the Cancer Care Campaign.

"We are so very thankful that the real estate professionals who are part of the Renfrew County Real Estate Board have chosen to give back to their regional hospital through their Annual Charity Golf Tournament. We thank them so much for their commitment of $50,000 towards the Cancer Care Campaign through a five-year pledge," said PRHF Executive Director Roger Martin.

Mr. Martin added his thanks to the realtors for giving back to the community year after year through other charities as well. "The RCREB and the realtors involved are truly making a difference in the community, one golf tournament at a time, and this time they are making a difference for many cancer patients who are going through their chemotherapy treatments by contributing to the many upgrades that are part of the Cancer Care Campaign. Thank you all so much and we look forward to your continued support," he said.

The hospital explains that the Cancer Care Campaign, which will soon reach its goal, will fund the expansion and upgrades to the Chemotherapy and Medical Daycare units as well as the inpatient Pharmacy at PRH. These updates will aim to improve the lives of local cancer patients and their families, allowing them to have state-of-the-art cancer treatment right here close to home.

To learn more about the Cancer Care Campaign and how to donate, please contact the PRH Foundation office at (613) 732-2811 extension 7408 or visit www.prhfoundation.com.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray