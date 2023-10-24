Pembroke Regional Hospital's Black and White Gala raises record $280,000

On October 14th, the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation hosted its 18th Black and White Gala which raised a record amount of $280,000 in support of their Cancer Care Campaign.

Executive Director Roger Martin expressed his excitement for the 18th year of the Gala. "It is always a pleasure to see so many people gathering together for a common purpose. This year our sponsors, attendees, volunteers and many others came together for the Cancer Care Campaign and did not disappoint! Many of the people involved in the Gala earmark their donations for this very special evening. In doing so, we broke yet another record for this 18th Black and White Gala. We are so lucky to be surrounded by so many generous people. Thank you all!"

PRH President and CEO Sabine Mersmann said, "The hospital Is deeply grateful for the ongoing and overwhelming support from our community and the tremendous efforts from the PRH Foundation for this achievement and everything they have done to shape the hospital over the past two decades".

Mersmann added that the community's support of the hospital is not only meaningful but it also ensures that PRH can deliver high-quality services closer to home with new advancements in technology and significant improvements to the buildings.

"Cancer affects us all in some way; we all have family members or friends who have been diagnosed and treated, or it may even have affected some of you personally. We want to ensure that we do everything to make the health care journey as easy as possible by providing high-quality care in a comforting environment as close to home as possible," Mrs. Mersmann added.

The Black and White Gala kicked off with a cocktail hour featuring the music of the Soulstice5+ band and hors d'oeuvres from Ullrich's. Dr. Jeff Jones then led attendees into the dining room while playing the saxophone.

There, Master of Ceremonies Conor Kyte welcomed the 229 guests to the Normandy Officers' Mess at Garrison Petawawa where they enjoyed a four-course meal prepared by Ullrich's and dessert by 7th Heaven Sweets. Surrounded by décor courtesy of Parvati & Athena Events and florals by Astrid's Floral Boutique, Auctioneer Molly McGuire took bids during dinner for some donated items including a gold necklace and diamond pendant from Star-Set Jewellers.

Following dinner, attendees enjoyed music and dancing with local band Sidewinder while John Butler Photography was on hand to take professional photos throughout the evening.

During the formal part of the evening, Mr. Martin highlighted the event's $10,000 Gift of Humanity sponsors and presented them each with a commemorative award. Receiving these were Parvati & Athena Events, Frank Carroll Financial, Barb and Ray Pilon of Canadian Tire Pembroke and The Pembroke Radiologist Group, with special mention going to Milton and Leona Borenstein. A special award of recognition was also presented to Ullrich's for their decades of sponsorship, volunteerism and support of the Black and White Gala and the PRH Foundation as a whole. This award was accepted by Owner, Marion Ullrich who was accompanied by her team.

PRH Board Chair Lisa Edmonds said that she is in awe of the community and how residents continue to find a way to give back to local health care. "My sincerest thank you. I encourage you to watch Alex Podiluk's video on the Foundation's social media channels in order to see the impact your donations have made for just one of our neighbours."

"It was such a treat and an honour to work with this year's Gala committee. This team of dedicated individuals worked so hard to raise funds and get sponsors and auction items. Their attention to detail and class-act style helped to make our Gala a special evening for our guests," she said.

"Our sincerest thank you to Donna Saal, Jacky Bell, Patti Bromley, Josie Clouthier-Bennett, Emma Cloutier, Briana Donnelly, Kim Drake, Marianne Minns, Dr. Christy Natsis, May Seto, Victoria Sweet, Jodie Sylvestre, Claire Ullrich, Marion Ullrich and Mark Williamson. We would also like to thank our sponsor for the Normandy Officers' Mess, Captain Brian Plinke," added Mrs. Edmonds.

Donations to the PRH Foundation are welcome at any time by calling (613) 732-2811, extension 7408 or visiting the PRHF website at www.prhfoundation.com.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

