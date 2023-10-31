Pembroke resident dead after off-road motorcycle crash in Laurentian Valley Twp.
Members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were investigating a fatal collision in Laurentian Valley Township after an early morning crash on October 30th, 2023.
OPP has identified the deceased driver as a 30-year-old from Pembroke. OPP explained they were called to the incident around 6:30 a.m. on a report of a single-vehicle crash. The investigation resulted in the closure of TV Tower Road between Matthews Avenue and Russham Road. Police say the driver of the involved vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The investigation found that an off-road motorcycle was being driven westbound on the Algonquin Trail when it struck a gated barrier on the trail near TV Tower Road. The driver was ejected and the motorcycle continued on, coming to rest on TV Tower Road. OPP says the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene. Subsequently, a northbound vehicle on TV Tower Road struck the abandoned motorcycle on the roadway.
Officers remained on scene for several hours as the investigation was being conducted with the assistance of OPP Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) members.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Ullrich's Catering receives "Gift of Honour Award" through PRH FoundationThe Gift of Honour Award has been presented to Marion Ullrich from Ullrich's Catering following 18 years of feeding guests at the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation's Black & White Gala.
-
Local motorist facing criminal charges crashing near Golden Lake while driving impairedA 70-year-old from Laurentian Valley Township is facing criminal charges after the OPP investigated a collision on Lake Dore Road in North Algona Wilberforce Township. Investigation discovered the driver was impaired.
-
Health Unit urges homeowners to test for RadonThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is letting local residents know that November is Radon Action Month. They are encouraging homeowners to test for the potential dangerous gas when it is at its peak.
-
Tips from OPP to keep Halloween spooky and safeHalloween can be an exciting and potentially dangerous time, Ontario Provincial Police have released several tips to parents and children in order to keep the activities spooky and still safe.
-
Three arrested, $160K in street drugs seized by Brockville Police during traffic stopA 54-year-old woman and 44-year-old man, both from Ottawa, as well as a 35-year-old man from Brockville, are facing numerous charges after Brockville Police conducted a traffic stop, resulting in the seizure of a variety of drugs.
-
Kingston advocate and philanthropist dies at 103Arthur Britton Smith a Kingston advocate and icon has died at the age of 103 after years of community work and dedication. Smith was a philanthropist, soldier, lawyer and business leader, always giving back to his community.
-
Kingston Symphony coming to Grand TheatreSunday, November 5th, Maestro Evan Mitchell will be on the stage at the Grand Theatre for the Kingston Symphony. The Kingston Symphony says they remain committed to putting on concerts for all ages.
-
$750K grant supports Kingston's Loving Spoonful cooking programA grant of $750,000 from the Ontario Trillium Foundation is going towards Kingston's Loving Spoonful and the support of their "Cooking Connections - Overcoming Stigma" program.
-
Pembroke driver charged causing three-car collision in Boundary Rd.A 43-year-old from Pembroke is facing a careless driving charge after Ontario Provincial Police investigated a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Boundary Road and Third Avenue in the City of Pembroke.