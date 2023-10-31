Pembroke resident dead after off-road motorcycle crash in Laurentian Valley Twp.

Members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were investigating a fatal collision in Laurentian Valley Township after an early morning crash on October 30th, 2023.



OPP has identified the deceased driver as a 30-year-old from Pembroke. OPP explained they were called to the incident around 6:30 a.m. on a report of a single-vehicle crash. The investigation resulted in the closure of TV Tower Road between Matthews Avenue and Russham Road. Police say the driver of the involved vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation found that an off-road motorcycle was being driven westbound on the Algonquin Trail when it struck a gated barrier on the trail near TV Tower Road. The driver was ejected and the motorcycle continued on, coming to rest on TV Tower Road. OPP says the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene. Subsequently, a northbound vehicle on TV Tower Road struck the abandoned motorcycle on the roadway.

Officers remained on scene for several hours as the investigation was being conducted with the assistance of OPP Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) members.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray