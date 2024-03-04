Permit reminder for Recreational Open Air Burning in Pembroke, Ont.

Pembroke's Fire Chief is issuing a reminder for permit holders for recreational open-air burnings. On September 5th, 2023, the Council of the City of Pembroke passed a new by-law to regulate "Recreational Open-Air Burning" in the City of Pembroke.

The new By-Law primarily allows more residents the opportunity for recreational fires by removing the geographical restrictions of the previous one. However, the by-law also provides greater detail as to what is and is not acceptable in terms of the size of fires, materials burned, the time of day in which fires are allowed, along with cost recovery mechanisms. Starting March 2nd until December 20th, no person shall set or maintain a recreational open-air fire except between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

The new By-law #2023-63 is posted on the City of Pembroke website. https://pembroke.ca/2023-63-Recreational-Open-Air-Burning.pdf

An information package is also available. Those interested will have to contact the Pembroke Fire Department directly for the package.

Environment Canada is predicting a warm and dry summer ahead, which could result in fire bans this summer. All permits issued to the City of Pembroke residents would be suspended at the time of any fire ban implementation.

Chief Selle says, "I wish to remind our residents to act responsibly when setting and maintaining recreational fires. Remember, we are a community and should treat our neighbours with courtesy and respect by abiding with the new By-law."

Permits are available at the Pembroke Fire Department only. Inspections of properties requesting a permit will be conducted when Pembroke Fire Department scheduling allows, so plan accordingly.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

