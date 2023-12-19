Peter Emon acclaimed as Renfrew County Warden for 2024

Peter Emon, Reeve for the Town of Renfrew, has been acclaimed as County of Renfrew Warden for 2024. This is Emon's sixth term serving as Warden.

As of the November 10th deadline, only one nomination was received for the Office of Warden for the 2024 term. Warden Emon was nominated by Councillor Michael Donohue and Councillor Jennifer Murphy seconded the nomination, which was affirmed by the County Council during the Inaugural Session on December 12th.

Following the official swearing-in ceremony, Warden Emon outlined his major themes and goals for the next year which included the following:

- Addressing the housing and homelessness crisis.

- Fostering economic development and growth, including developing an economic development strategy.

- Building on the success of the Renfrew County Virtual Triage and Assessment Centre and promoting it as a model of care to be adopted across the province.

- Lobbying for the further expansion of Highway 17 through Renfrew County.

Continuing relationships with Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, Garrison Petawawa, the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation and the City of Pembroke and maintaining a strong presence at the Eastern Ontario Wardens' Caucus, Association of Municipalities of Ontario, Rural Ontario Municipal Association and Eastern Ontario Regional Network are also among Warden Emon's priorities.

"Ahead of us we have a lot of hard, but exciting and rewarding work," Warden Emon said during his inaugural address. "It's the most exciting time to be in municipal government in my 30-plus years. We are forming policy and building community, creating and expanding opportunities for everyone to succeed and thrive. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of that."

He warned his council colleagues that there will be challenges ahead but he is confident they can work together to make Renfrew County the best place to live, work, invest and play.

As the nominator, Councillor Donohue highlighted Warden Emon's previous achievements, including moving forward on the declaration of Intimate Partner Violence as an epidemic which included, supporting the opening of a warming centre in the City of Pembroke, working to find efficiencies in shared services and accommodating growth; promoting the 7 in 7 housing plan of the Eastern Ontario Wardens' Caucus, and delivering a successful Renfrew County 2023 Ontario Winter Games, highlighting all the County has to offer to residents from across the province.

"The key elements of leadership are engrained in Councillor Peter Emon, along with the compassion to constantly seek improvement in the lives of all who call Renfrew County home," Councillor Donohue told those assembled at the Inaugural Session. "The issues confronting us today are complex and challenging, but Peter refuses to see any issue as intractable."

Councillor Murphy enthusiastically seconded Warden Emon's nomination, noting his dedication, leadership and unwavering commitment to the County makes him an exemplary candidate for the position of Warden for the County of Renfrew in 2024.

"Peter has proven a tireless dedication to the betterment of our County. His decades of service to the people of Renfrew County are not just a testament to his character, but a shining example of true leadership," she said. "His involvement in regional bodies such as EOWC, ROMA and AMO reflects his commitment to amplify Renfrew County's voice across the province. Peter Emon stands as a beacon of dedication and leadership and community spirit."

The Striking Committee also met to determine who will sit on the County Council standing committees and other ad-hoc committees for the next year. The committee chairs are as follows:

- Finance and Administration, Jennifer Murphy

- Operations, Glenn Doncaster

- Development and Property, James Brose

- Health, Michael Donohue

- Community Services, Anne Giardini

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray