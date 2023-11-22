Peter Emon sole nominee for 2024 Renfrew County Warden

Town of Renfrew Reeve Peter Emon has been nominated for a second consecutive term as the Warden for the County of Renfrew. The sole nomination will be presented to County councillors on December 12th, 2023 during the Inaugural Session of the County Council, where the appointment to the Office of the Warden of the County of Renfrew for 2024 is expected to be affirmed.

During the 2024 term, the Warden says he intends to continue pressing ahead on key issues of importance to the County Council and the residents of Renfrew County.

"It has been a pleasure and an honour to serve as Warden. My fellow councillors have been and continue to be very supportive," Warden Emon said. "They work hard, contribute ideas, passion and energy to seeking resolutions and solutions which will benefit our community."

He noted as times evolve, the County of Renfrew is responsible for many areas outside of the traditional municipal services of roads and buildings.

"County staff offers sound professional advice and after considering it, Council acts with a view to the long-term and short-term benefits. We are lucky to live in an amazing community and to be able to contribute to it. As a member of County Council, and serving as the Warden, with the continued support of Council, our staff and our community, I will seek solutions on behalf of our friends, family and neighbours."

A formal nomination process takes place annually for the Office of Warden, and any member of the County Council is eligible after being nominated by two fellow council members. The successful councillor then fills the Office of Warden for a one-year term. The Warden fulfils the role of head of the council. Nominations for Warden closed on November 10th, 2023, and no other members of the County Council put forth their name as a candidate for the position.

Warden Emon has served in municipal government for 35 years and has recently been able to dedicate more time to the job since retiring from a 40-year career as a public servant in community services. This will be his sixth term serving as Renfrew County Warden.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray