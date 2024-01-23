Planned power outage in Brockville impacting nearly 3,000 customers January 28th

Brockville residents are being notified of a major power outage that will be in effect for two hours on the morning of Sunday, January 28th, 2024.

Hydro One says that they will be working out of the Operation Centre in Brockville and will affect nearly 3,000 customers in the Townships of Edwardsburg, Augusta, Matilda, Oxford on Rideau, and South Gower.

The Hydro One notice says that they will be turning off the power between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. to facilitate the installation of new Hydro Equipment. They add that all Hydro One customers that will be impacted by this planned maintenance outage, should have been contacted.

For up-to-date power interruption information related to Hydro One's Distribution System, download the Hydro One Mobile App or visit the website and check their Power Outage Viewer.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray