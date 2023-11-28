Police investigating robbery and threats involving bear spray at West End grocery store

Kingston Police are looking to identify a suspect involved in a robbery, that escalated to threats being made at a grocery store in the city's West End.

Police explain that on November 25th, 2023 around 6:50 p.m. they were contacted regarding the robbery and interaction that occurred at the West End grocery store. They told police that a loss prevention officer had observed the suspect selecting merchandise inside the store and then proceeding to conceal it in a purse. When the suspect exited the store after making no attempt to pay for the selected merchandise, the loss prevention officer confronted them and identified themselves as store security.

They told police that the suspect then brandished a small spray canister and advised the loss prevention officer that they were holding bear spray. The suspect then threatened to spray the loss prevention officer in the face with the contents of the canister. In response, the suspect then fled the scene on foot. Police say no spray was discharged from the canister during the confrontation.

Police describe the suspect as Caucasian, between 25 and 35 years of age, approximately 5'5" tall and 170 lbs. The suspect had long brown/auburn coloured hair that on this occasion was tied back in two braids. The suspect was wearing a black coat with a light-coloured fur-trimmed hood and was carrying a red and black backpack. The suspect also was carrying a white purse and was wearing "UGG" style boots.

Anyone with information, or who may know the identity of this individual, is asked to please contact Constable Ryan Kearns at 613-549-4660 ext. 6319 or via email at rkearns@kingstonpolice.ca.

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling the Kingston Police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray