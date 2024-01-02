A scam being conducted across the internet has raised concern for Police in Kingston. Local police explain that countless people around the world are experiencing economic strain, therefore it is no surprise that cybercriminals are ready to take advantage of this situation.

In a recent scam, cybercriminals claim those interested and in need of money can earn cash by simply liking YouTube videos. To convince the potential victim that the job is legitimate, they send you a few dollars after one day of "work." However, later, the victim will be offered an opportunity to join an exclusive list of VIPs who make even more money. As part of the scam, the victim will have to invest to become a VIP. This "investment" can be up to $1,000. Once paid, the cybercriminals will take the money and run.

Police offer the following tips to stay safe from similar scams:

- Be cautious of offers that seem too good to be true. Cybercriminals will use unrealistic offers to lure victims into their scams.

- This attack exploits the excitement and hope of earning easy money. Do not let cybercriminals play with your emotions.

- Legitimate businesses will never ask a person to pay money to get a job. Anyone who asks you to do so is trying to scam you.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray