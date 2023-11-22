Police warn public of digital dangers from fake LinkedIn job offers

Police in Kingston are warning the public about a digital danger that is becoming popular. Police say recently, cybercriminal groups around the world have been targeting individuals by sharing fake job postings. According to WithSecure experts, these groups are primarily targeting the digital marketing sector and Facebook business accounts. These fake job postings are used to spread known malware such as DarkGate and Ducktail.

Police explain that in this scam, cybercriminals use LinkedIn Messenger to send a link to a fake job description. If the receiver clicks on the link, they will be sent to an unsafe website that will lead them to malware-infected Google Drive files. If these files are downloaded, the cybercriminals can gain access to the internet browser's cookies and session data. This information helps them steal login credentials and other sensitive information.

Police suggest residents follow these tips to stay safe from similar scams:

- Be suspicious of unexpected LinkedIn messages, especially those with job offers from unfamiliar sources.

- Confirm that the person sending a message is actually who they say they are. Look up the organization on official websites to verify job offers.

- Be cautious of offers that seem too good to be true. Cybercriminals will use unrealistic job offers to lure people into fake websites to access sensitive information.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

