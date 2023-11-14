Quinte Conservation says it is thrilled to announce the launch of its annual Adopt An Acre campaign, encouraging the public to support the H.R. Frink Conservation Area.

"The H.R. Frink Conservation Area is a cherished community hub. From regular family activity days, special events, workshops and programs, and general outdoor activities, most will have a story or two about their time there. We want to ensure future generations will be able to enjoy this space just as much and collect memories of their own to share. By adopting an acre in support of the Hi-Lo Bridge Rebuild, we can make that happen," says Brad McNevin, Chief Administrative Officer for Quinte Conservation.

Officials explain that the proceeds generated from the Adopt An Acre 2023 campaign will be dedicated to rebuilding a Hi-Lo Bridge at the H.R. Frink CA.

Built in 1993, the original Hi-Lo Bridge spanned the Silver Maple Swamp, allowing visitors of all ages to travel through a wide range of habitats and ecosystems like succession field, field to forest ecotone, mixed forest, swamp, and river for 25 years. In 2018, the bridge was ultimately removed due to unrepairable damage.

Conservation officials say bringing the Hi-Lo Bridge back will increase the ease of access and provide visitors with an opportunity to explore and enjoy the breathtaking natural landscapes that the H.R. Frink CA offers.

"Our community's support of Adopt An Acre is unwavering. Funds raised through Adopt An Acre have ensured that areas like the H.R. Frink CA are preserved and well cared for. This collective effort remains instrumental in our pursuit of long-term sustainability and continued enjoyment of our cherished local green spaces," McNevin says.

In the past, Adopt An Acre has played a pivotal role in supporting upgrades and improvements to Quinte Conservation Area trails, and vital structures such as bridges, boardwalks, shelters, picnic tables, and benches. The Conservation says these enhancements have made the local green spaces more enjoyable for all, ensuring that they remain an asset to the community.

As a staple of community-driven conservation, Adopt An Acre aims to enable nature enthusiasts and conservation advocates to symbolically adopt an acre of Quinte Conservation land for $30. In return, adopters will receive an official certificate and a tax receipt, making it a meaningful gift or a personal commitment to environmental stewardship. The Conservation continues offering those who wish to go the extra mile to adopt two acres for $60. In return, these adopters will also receive an exclusive QC plush forest animal.

The initiative runs from November 13th to December 22nd. Quinte Conservation’s goal is to adopt out 200 acres.

To participate in Adopt An Acre and make a lasting impact, please visit quinteconservation.ca/adopt-an-acre, call 613-968-3434 ext. 123 or stop by Quinte Conservation’s Main Office at 2061 Old Hwy 2 in Belleville. All adoptions requiring shipping must be placed by December 13th.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray