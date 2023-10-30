Rally against court application to evict Belle Park encampment residents

Behind the Frontenac County Courthouse at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, October 30th, the Kingston Encampment Support Network (KESN) is hosting a rally in support of the unhoused residents in Belle Park who are fighting the City’s court petition to evict them.

Organizers from this group say in a release that despite "clear evidence that the City cannot meet the shelter needs of encampment residents through other means, the City has applied for a court order to evict the encampment." The rallying group adds that opposing this application for eviction, encampment residents have retained the Kingston Community Legal Clinic. The Canadian Civil Liberties Association will also be intervening in the hearing.

The release continues, saying that "this bid for an eviction order follows similar failed bids by other municipalities, where the Charter rights of the encampment residents were upheld against an attempted eviction." Referring to what the Canadian Human Rights Commission wrote "The complexity of the problem of homelessness ... raised by encampments, and the absence of intergovernmental coordination on this issue has fortified a largely punitive response to encampments across the country. These responses violate the right to housing articulated under the National Housing Strategy Act"

"It’s clear why people choose to live in Belle Park," says Sayyida Jaffer, a local advocate. "It's due to the encampment’s proximity to the ICH, where people feel welcome and can access life-saving harm reduction services. Far from improving the local housing and drug-poisoning crises, evicting people from the Belle Park Encampment will undoubtedly result in marginalized people experiencing more harm and increases the risk of fatalities."

"The time to act is now," says Dawn Clarke, retired United Church minister. "We have to recognize the importance of this action for the encampment, and the precedent such a case could present for thousands of other encampment residents across the province."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray