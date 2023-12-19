RCDSB announces new Director of Education effective January 2024

The Renfrew County District School Board (RCDSB), Board of Trustees says they are pleased to announce Kristen Niemi as Director of Education, effective January 2024.

Kristen Niemi joins RCDSB from Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board where she recently served as Superintendent of Education. No stranger to rural communities, the RCDSB explains that Kristen spent over twenty years as an Educator, Vice Principal, Principal, and Superintendent at the District School Board Ontario North East and the Near North District School Board.

An experienced educational professional with a BSc from Laurentian University, a BEd from Western University, and a Master of International Education (School Leadership) from Charles Sturt University in New South Wales, Kristen has worked in both Secondary and Elementary public schools.

Chair of the Board Susan Humphries noted "The RCDSB is proud to have attracted Kristen Niemi, whose outstanding career in education is an ideal fit to help us move forward with our strategic goals. Kristen’s understanding of the opportunities and challenges of small rural boards, her experience fostering authentic relationships with Indigenous partners, as well as her strategic thinking about our current initiatives with a strong student focus, resonated with the Board of Trustees."

"I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join the Renfrew County District School Board and I look forward to meeting with the students and staff of the District very soon. I am eager to join in the work of the RCDSB’s motto, to Inspire, Empower, Achieve - together," said incoming Director of Education Kristen Niemi.

RCDSB says the students, families, and staff of the RCDSB will be supported and valued by Kristen’s leadership. There will be an opportunity to extend a hearty Ottawa Valley welcome to our new Director, who will make the District home as of January 1st, 2024.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray