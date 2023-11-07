RCDSB announces passing of esteemed Trustee

Chair of the Renfrew County District School Board (RCDSB), Susan Humphries has announced the passing of their esteemed colleague and friend, Trustee Bryon Morris. Bryon passed away early Wednesday, November 1st, at home after a brief illness.

In a statement from the Board, they said that "Trustee Morris' contributions to the RCDSB over the years have been immeasurable. His dedication to student achievement and the betterment of education leaves a lasting legacy."

A retired educator with the RCDSB, Bryon began his years of service as a Trustee for the town of Petawawa in 1976. After some time away from his role as trustee, he rejoined the Board in 2014. During his tenure, Bryon was a dedicated member of all major committees, where his insights and leadership made a significant impact. He also held the esteemed position of Chair of the Board, guiding the District with a deep commitment to student success.

"Bryon's legacy will live on in the projects and initiatives he helped shape during his time with the RCDSB," states RCDSB Board Chair, Susan Humphries. "His dedication to the welfare and success of our students has left an impressionable mark, and he will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and working with him."

The Board says they are very grateful to Trustee Morris for the wealth of knowledge, passion for education, and dedication to his community and the Board that he generously brought to his role.

Additionally, the Board members say their thoughts are with Bryon's family during this difficult time, including his wife Jennifer Morris (teacher at Valour K-12 School), their children, and grandchildren.

"His memory will be honoured in a manner befitting his outstanding contributions to the RCDSB." The Board said to conclude their statement.

A link to the obituary and funeral details can be found here: https://www.mdbfuneralhome.com/obituaries/bryon-morris

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray