Renfrew Country VTAC receives provincial care award

The Renfrew County Virtual Triage and Assessment Centre (RC VTAC), is being recognized for its successes, in its ongoing effort to change how medical care is received in Renfrew County and across the province.

On October 23rd, the Association of Family Health Teams of Ontario presented its annual Bright Lights Awards and Integrated Virtual Care (IVC), which is a part of RC VTAC, was honoured under the population-based approach for providing care to the community.

IVC is an integral part of RC VTAC and they work together to provide comprehensive care to patients who do not have access to a family physician or a Family Health Team. IVC family physicians are embedded into the Petawawa Centennial Family Health Team and connected to existing local interdisciplinary healthcare providers (Dietician, Social Worker, Pharmacist, Respiratory Therapist, Midwife, Registered Practical Nurse, and Nurse Practitioner). IVC patients access in-person care at home, and virtually depending on their individual needs and preferences.

Following a presentation on RC VTAC and IVC at the Renfrew County Health Committee meeting on November 15th, Renfrew County Warden Peter Emon called the award good news.

"The Bright Lights Award is an incredible achievement awarded by the Association of Family Health Teams of Ontario, which means other parts of primary health care and Family Health Teams across the province are not only acknowledging but celebrating the work of RC VTAC and IVC," the Warden noted. "This award really shows the advancement of not only RC VTAC but also a greater understanding of the importance of both of these programs to the citizens of Renfrew County."

IVC has also recently expanded to the North Renfrew Family Health Team in Deep River and West Champlain Family Health Team.

"IVC continues to demonstrate evidence that it will be impactful in the advancement of new models of primary care," said Dr. Jonathan Fitzsimon, Family Physician and Medical Lead for Renfrew County IVC/RC VTAC. "IVC has already resulted in significant impacts for increasing attachment to primary care locally."

Renfrew County has approximately 30,000 patients who are without a family physician, and since 2020, with IVC 3,249 patients have been successfully attached to physicians and have had 10,436 appointments with a family physician.

"We have a very strong foundation, to the point where other municipalities, other provinces, the federal government and beyond are looking at RC VTAC and IVC very closely, not only as a virtual solution but as a layered care option," said Councillor Michael Donohue, Renfrew County Health Committee Chair. "That allows our physicians to work locally with our paramedics, work locally with Family Health Teams and not just be a one-and-done encounter. It's a far more complex and sophisticated system than the services that popped up and went away during the pandemic."

RC VTAC is a collaboration between family doctors, the County of Renfrew Paramedic Service, primary care teams, Renfrew County Hospitals and the Renfrew County and District Health Unit. Permanent funding for RC VTAC/IVC was announced in March 2023 with a $3.2 million investment by the Government of Ontario through the Ministry of Health and Ontario Health. Learn more at www.rcvtac.ca or call 1-844-727-6404, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

