Renfrew County Health Unit issued overdose alert amid spike

Renfrew County and District Health Unit (RCDHU), County of Renfrew Paramedic Service and the Upper Ottawa Valley Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning residents about an increase in overdose calls and suspected overdose-related deaths in the Pembroke catchment area. " We have noticed a marked increase in overdoses in the Pembroke area since the end of September. It has been noticed by the paramedics and our partners with OPP and Pembroke Regional Hospital (PRH)," says Acting Commander Steve Osipenko.

Although specific substance(s) related to the overdoses have not been confirmed, the Health Unit says it is important to remember that all street drugs must be considered highly toxic and potentially fatal.

RCDHU would like to remind residents that street drugs may contain other drugs such as benzodiazepines (e.g., Xanax) for which the overdose reversal drug naloxone is not effective. They add that it is important to call 9-1-1 immediately if you suspect someone is experiencing an overdose.

The Health Unit says friends, family members and individuals who use street drugs can work together to reduce the risk of an overdose by putting the following measures in place:

- Do not use alone

- Carry naloxone (Narcan®)

- Do not mix drugs

- Go slow

- Know your tolerance

The Health Unit adds that if someone has no other choice than to use alone, always call the Overdose Prevention Hotline 1-888-688-6677 (National Overdose Response Service) to have someone standing by to call for help if needed. A volunteer will check in periodically and call 911 if there is no response.

The Health Unit continues, saying that understanding the signs of an overdose can help to save a life. These signs can include, but are not limited to:



- A person can not be woken up

- Breathing is slow or has stopped

- Snoring or gurgling sounds

- Fingernails and lips turn blue or purple

- Pupils are tiny or eyes are rolled back

- Body is limp

It is possible an individual treated with naloxone may have a re-emergence of the opioid overdose once the naloxone ‘wears off’, since the duration of action of most opioids exceeds that of naloxone. All overdoses are a medical emergency and calling 9-1-1 is an important step in saving someone’s life.

Support is available; the Renfrew County Addiction Treatment System, delivering assessment, counselling and treatment programs to individuals who use substances.

