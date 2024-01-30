Renfrew County officials talk rural challenges at 2024 ROMA Conference

Representatives from the County of Renfrew met with several Members of the Provincial Parliament during the 2024 Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA) Conference to discuss issues and challenges faced by rural municipalities in Ontario.

The conference, which took place in Toronto from January 21st to 23rd, 2024, was a chance for elected officials and staff from the County of Renfrew to join more than 1,900 participants in a series of panels, delegations and presentations at the annual Conference. The conference offers municipal officials the chance to foster partnerships and relationships across the sector and advocate for change.

"This conference provides an excellent opportunity to network with municipal colleagues from across rural Ontario and highlight issues of importance to our residents through our delegation meetings," said Renfrew County Warden Peter Emon.

The County of Renfrew took part in five delegation meetings:

Ministry of Health: Seeking the Government of Ontario's policy and financial support to better engage people in communities struggling with life-threatening mental health, addictions and homelessness circumstances. As well as requesting $2.1 million annually for the creation and operation of The Community Well-Being Program serving 17 municipalities within the County of Renfrew, the City of Pembroke and the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan.

Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing: Requesting that the Province fund and launch a new round of funding under the Municipal Modernization Fund that would enable municipalities of all sizes to build on the progress and efforts made during previous iterations.

Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport: Joint meeting on behalf of the Counties of Frontenac, Haliburton, Hastings, Lanark, and Lennox and Addington requesting increased financial support for the to Ontario's Highlands Tourism Organization - Regional Tourism Organization 11.

Ministry of Transportation: Requesting continued expansion and widening of Highway 17/417 and improved safety enhancements along Highway 17 within the County of Renfrew.



Solicitor General: Seeking funding to improve first responder interoperability, access and reliability of the public safety radio systems in the County of Renfrew.

County officials also had an opportunity to discuss the concept of a standardized Pavement Condition Index for municipalities across the province and to participate in a joint delegation meeting with Health Minister Sylvia Jones and the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville regarding paramedic cross-border billing and dispatching systems with the City of Ottawa.

Warden Emon's recent re-election as Chair of the Eastern Ontario Wardens' Caucus (EOWC), also allowed him to attend delegation meetings to discuss affordable and attainable housing, next-generation infrastructure funding, long-term care and modernizing the construction approval process.

"We look forward to following up on these meetings on our strategic priorities with the different ministries," Warden Emon added.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

