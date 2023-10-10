Renfrew County receives $50,000 donation for Algonquin Trail project

Snow Country Snowmobile Region is continuing their support of the County of Renfrew's trail system, recently donating $50,000 towards the new barriers on the Algonquin Trail's MTO overpass on Highway 17 near Stonecliffe in the United Townships of Head, Clara and Maria.

In July 2023, the board of directors of Snow Country Snowmobile Region approved the request from the County of Renfrew to allocate the $50,000, plus HST, in Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs funds towards the Algonquin Trail.

The Algonquin Trail is part of the 296-kilometre Ottawa Valley Recreational Trail, which stretches from Smiths Falls to near Mattawa and is owned and managed by the County of Renfrew, Lanark County and the Township of Papineau-Cameron. The four-season, multi-use trail is located primarily on the former CP rail line corridor.

Lorraine Pecoskie, President and Governor of Snow Country Snowmobile Region OFSC District 6, recently presented the cheque to Renfrew County Warden Peter Emon and County Councillor Debbi Grills, Mayor of the United Townships of Head, Clara and Maria.

"These additional monies, and continued partnership, will go a long way towards the future development of the Algonquin Trail towards Mattawa," Warden Emon said to those assembled for the cheque presentation. "Thank you to the snowmobile clubs for recognizing the value of the trail and investing in the concept to improve the experience for all trail users."

Development and Property Committee Chair James Brose says they are also appreciative of the ongoing support from the clubs. "The funds provided by the snowmobile organization support the further development of the County's trail system to the north, which will continue to be an economic driver," he added.

This project was recently completed by Bonnechere Excavating Inc. The County says they are continuing the construction of the trail through Garrison Petawawa this season, with completion anticipated for 2024. Additionally, they are reviewing the requirements to open the next section from Wylie Road to Bissett Creek. The Algonquin Trail is complete from Smiths Falls to the Town of Petawawa.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray