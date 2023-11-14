Renfrew man facing seven criminal charges following assault in Renfrew, Twp.

The Renfrew Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has released details on an arrest that was made earlier this month, following an assault incident in the Township.

OPP says they responded to a report of a disturbance in the Town of Renfrew. The report came in around 2:30 a.m. on November 2nd, 2023. Officers attended the area where they were called and conducted an investigation, which resulted in an arrest being made.

The man arrested, 37-year-old Tyrell Thompson is a Renfrew resident. They were charged with the following offences:

- Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm - two counts

- Assault

- Mischief under $5000.00 - two counts

- Forcible confinement

- Failing to comply with a probation order

OPP says, following the arrest, the accused was held for a bail hearing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray