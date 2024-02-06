Enterprise Renfrew County is seeking applicants to participate in the 2024 Starter Company Plus program.

The program is funded by the Ontario Government and provides entrepreneurs with the resources they need to start and grow their own businesses. It includes three months of business coaching, business plan and cash flow projection development, mentoring and instruction from staff and professional trainers.

At the end of the program, participants will have the opportunity to compete for a grant of up to four thousand dollars for their business operations by pitching their business plan.

Enterprise Renfrew County says participants must attend one information session to be eligible to apply. Information sessions are scheduled for Tuesday, April 2 and Thursday, April 4.

The application deadline for the spring intake is Friday, April 19.

ERC is a non-profit organization funded by the Government of Ontario, the County of Renfrew, Town of Renfrew and the City of Pembroke.

The group is asking people interested in participating to visit their website for more details on how to register.

With files by CFRA's Maryanne Mclarty