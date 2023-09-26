Return of County of Renfrew Warden's Golf Tournament raises $4,500

100 golfers hit the links for the 16th annual Renfrew County Warden's Golf Tournament on a beautiful day in late summer.

The fundraising tournament, hosted by Renfrew County Warden Peter Emon, was held at the Dragonfly Golf Links at Renfrew in Admaston/Bromley Township on September 21st, marking the first time the tournament has been held since 2019. The participants enjoyed 18 holes of golf, fun contests along the way, lunch on the go and appetizers to finish the day, all while helping to raise approximately $4,500 for two funds close to the warden's heart.

The first recipient is the Support for All Fund, Renfrew County 2023 Ontario Winter Games Legacy, which will aim to provide an opportunity for youth to participate in sports they could not otherwise afford. The second recipient is the newly created Housing and Homelessness Fund to help deal with this pressing and growing issue in the local community.

The Warden says they were pleased to have so many local municipalities enter teams, as well as other groups and organizations associated with the County of Renfrew. Since it's inception, the Warden's Golf Tournament has raised more than $64,000 for various charities and organizations across Renfrew County.

"This has been a wonderful day to gather together again after a three-year hiatus," Warden Emon said to those gathered. "We are very appreciative of your contributions throughout the day towards these two funds, which will go a long way to assisting residents in our community."

Once the scores were tallied, a familiar team took home the trophy, The Sweetness Dream Team, which shot a 60 on the day. The team consisted of players former Warden Bob Sweet, Brad Sweet, Peter Barnes and Bob Lafleur.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray