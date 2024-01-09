Road safety tips from OPP after responding to multiple wildlife collisions
The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is urging all motorists to be cautious of animals after responding to property damage collisions involving deer, moose and raccoons over the past week in the Killaloe Detachment area.
If a driver spots an animal on the road ahead they are advised to stay in control, reduce speed as much as possible and steer in a straight direction. Avoid changing directions quickly as OPP says this increases the risk of losing control, running off the roadway, and rolling the vehicle. They say this also increases the likelihood of sustaining greater damage to the vehicle and serious injury to the driver.
Some other helpful tips to ensure a safe journey are as follows:
- Scan the ditches and not just the road ahead.
- Where you see one deer, expect more.
- Slow down, giving more time you to react.
- Wildlife can move across roads at any time of the day or night.
- Watch for glowing eyes at night.
- Do not veer for animals. Reduce speed quickly, steer straight, and stay in control.
- Be extra careful when driving in rural areas where there may be more wildlife activity.
- Do not be distracted behind the wheel
- Ensure the seatbelt is fastened
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
