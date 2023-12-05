"Room to Donate" challenge issued, raising funds for Maple View Landings redevelopment

A $3 million fundraising campaign for the new G. Tackaberry and Family Home received a $5,000 donation from Bob Watts as part of the recently launched "Room to Donate" fundraising initiative. Organizers explain that "Room to Donate" focuses on providing naming rights to resident rooms for a donation of $5,000. Mr. Watts has issued a challenge to community members and businesses to join him in providing a donation to the campaign.

"This is a very important project for the region. I have always supported Maple View Lodge and I have known many people who have been residents there," Watts said. Mr. Watts also noted he donated funds for a room and a stained glass window and organ for the chapel when the most recent addition to Maple View Lodge was built in 2004.

"When the $3 million campaign started, I had a little extra to give so I wanted to sponsor a resident room," said Watts. "I am challenging the community to come forward and do the same." Mr. Watts’ challenge has already caused a stir in the community and has inspired individuals and businesses to donate to this cause.

The redevelopment project is the largest capital construction project in the history of the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville at a cost of more than $84,000,000. Construction of the new three-story, six-wing building is well underway on the Maple View Landings property in Athens, Ontario and will replace the existing 60-bed Maple View Lodge facility upon its opening expected in the summer of 2025. Officials say the existing building will be repurposed, with options currently under review. The project is 40 percent complete and is on time and on budget.

Contributions thus far total $1,546,112, which brings the campaign over halfway to its goal of $3,000,000.

To find out more, visit www.mvldonate.ca or contact Lesley Todd, Long-Term Care Fundraising Coordinator, at Lesley.Todd@uclg.on.ca or 613-340-6038. Should you wish to donate, you can do so through e-transfer to payments@uclg.on.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray