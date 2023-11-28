Safety Council warns motorists of the risk of distracted driving

Canada Safety Council is reminding motorists across the country that the road can be an unpredictable place, and collisions happen at a rate high enough that our family's safety needs to be top of mind at every moment.

December 1st to 7th is National Safe Driving Week and the Canada Safety Council, in partnership with the Insurance Brokers Association of Canada, are reminding Canadians that the people in a car are not built for a crash.

"The foundation of driving safety lies in recognizing the significance of our actions. Our families represent more than just a collection of individuals; they constitute a network of love, support and cherished moments," said Gareth Jones, President and CEO of the Canada Safety Council. "Every choice we make while on the road directly affects their well-being."

According to Transport Canada's 2021 Canadian Motor Vehicle Traffic Collision Statistics, the most recent year for which this data is available, there were 1,768 motor vehicle fatalities across Canada. This represents an increase of 1.3% over the 2020 figures, which saw roughly 20 fewer fatalities.

With Transport Canada estimating approximately 20 percent of road deaths being partially or wholly attributable to distraction, this calculates out to roughly 353 road fatalities caused by driver inattentiveness in the country in 2021.

The Safety Council says that distracted driving is a well-established topic in the sphere of driver safety, of course. It is defined as any action that takes the driver's attention away from the road, causing them to focus their attention elsewhere.

"It's easy to get distracted when your family is in the car," said Peter Braid, IBAC CEO. "That's why insurance brokers are partnering with the Canada Safety Council to raise awareness of the dangers of distracted driving and encourage parents to put family safety first. The stakes are too high, and no distraction is worth the risk."

To combat the hidden risks of distracted driving, the Safety Council offers some crucial steps to take as everyday Canadians:

- Stay focused on the road.

- Use seatbelts.

- Respect speed limits.

- Maintain quality of the vehicle.

- Keep a safe following distance

The Safety Council concludes by saying the dangers of distracted driving cannot be taken lightly. Adding that by recognizing the hidden risks and making a conscious effort to prioritize road safety, we can collectively create safer roads for everyone.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray