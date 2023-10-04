School bus driver charged following crash on Hwy.17, two students taken to hospital

Members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a school bus driver after a collision on Highway 17 in Whitewater Region involving a school bus and pickup truck. OPP explained that the 69-year-old driver from Whitewater Region has been charged with failing to yield to traffic on a through highway under the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

The collision occurred on September 28th, 2023, at approximately 7:40 a.m., at the intersection of Highway 17 and Perry Hill Road. Investigation revealed that a school bus attempted to enter the highway and collided with a westbound pickup truck on Highway 17. Heavy fog was present in the area at the time of the collision.

OPP says in addition to the driver, there were two students on the school bus. All of the occupants on the bus were taken to hospital by ambulance with minor injuries. The driver and lone occupant of the pickup truck were not injured. As a result of the collision, a section of Highway 17 was closed for approximately two hours during the investigation.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray