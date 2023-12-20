Scott Fraser announced as permanent Kingston Chief of Police

The Kingston Police Services Board says they are pleased to announce the appointment of Acting Chief Scott Fraser as the new Chief of Police with the Kingston Police, effective January 1st, 2024.

Scott Fraser has been serving as Acting Chief of Police for the past year following Chief Antje McNeely's announcement of her retirement. Prior to his appointment as Acting Chief, Scott served as Kingston's Deputy Chief of Police since October 2021.

"After a thorough recruitment process that attracted candidates from across Canada, we are confident that Scott Fraser is the right leader to continue with the priorities and objectives set out in our Strategic Plan to meet the changing needs, values and expectations of the community," said Board Chair, Jarrod Stearns.

"Given his past years as Deputy Chief and Acting Chief, and his extensive police experience spanning over three decades, including serving as Chief of Police of the Brockville Police Service, Chief Fraser has displayed a comprehensive understanding of the integral role that municipal police play in ensuring the safety and well-being of their communities."

The Board says they look forward to continuing working with Chief Fraser.

"I want to thank the Kingston Police Services Board for the opportunity to lead the members of the Kingston Police. We are fortunate to have some of the best police officers and support staff in the Province and together we will execute the goals and objectives outlined in the strategic plan. It truly takes a team to deliver our mission of working in partnership with the community to support and protect the safety of all Kingstonians. I am proud to be part of this team and honoured to be appointed as Kingston's next Chief of Police!", said Chief Fraser.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray.

