Search warrant executed as OPP investigates back-to-back B&E in Embrun, Ont.
Members of the Russell County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) assisted by the OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and the OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) have executed a search warrant after an investigation into back-to-back break and enters in Embrun.
OPP explained that both of the incidents occurred on December 27th, 2023. Officers first responded to a break-and-enter at a local business on Notre Dame Street in Embrun. Then, shortly after, officers responded to a second break-and-enter at a residence located on Hybrid Street in Embrun.
The investigation that followed, led to a search warrant being executed by CSCU on a residence where items from the break and enters were recovered. The search warrant resulted in the arrest of a 40-year-old Embrun resident, who is now facing the following charges:
- Break and Enter (2 Counts)
- Theft Under $,5000 (2 Counts)
- Mischief Under $5,000 (2 Counts)
- Trespassing at Night (1 Count)
The accused was held for bail. The OPP added that they would like to thank everyone who provided information which led to the arrest of an individual.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
