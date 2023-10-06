Second annual downtown Harvest Festival coming soon to Pembroke

The Pembroke Business Improvement Area (PBIA) says they are thrilled to be hosting the second annual Downtown Harvest Festival. The family-friendly event is taking place Saturday, October 14th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Pembroke Farmers' Market.

The event is free to attend and will include fun activities such as:

- Pumpkin Bowling, Corn Hole, Pumpkin Ring Toss sponsored by The City of Pembroke

- Fall Craft hosted by the Pembroke Public library

- Vendor Market

- Fall photo backdrop sponsored by Coco & Confetti

- Urban Pumpkin Patch sponsored by Steven & Julie's No Frills, Pick a small or large pumpkin with a donation to The Circle of Turtle Lodge

- Food Vendors

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray