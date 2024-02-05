Serious crash on Hwy.17 sends two people to hospital, one child transported by helicopter

The Renfrew Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they are continuing to investigate a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 at O'Brien Road, which sent two people to hospital.

OPP says that on February 4th, 2024, at approximately 3:00 p.m., OPP officers, Renfrew County EMS and the Horton Fire Department responded to the collision on Highway 17 at O'Brien Road, in the Town of Renfrew.

Renfrew County EMS transported one adult to the hospital and Air ORNG transported a child to the hospital. Police were advised that both patients' injuries were deemed non-life threatening and non-life-altering.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is being asked to contact the Renfrew OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray