Service Sites in Kemptville moving end of November as per LGL Health Unit

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has announced they are moving their service delivery site in Kemptville. The current location on Concession Road at the Kemptville Hospital will be closed as of November 17th, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. The new location of the Health Unit's Kemptville service delivery site will open at 80 Shaver Cresent, in the Kemptville Campus Starting November 29th, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. The new site location will be open Monday to Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and closed from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. The phone number is unchanged at 613-258-5941. Please enter from Concession Road onto Campus Drive and follow the signs; parking is free in Lot P4.

"The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has been serving North Grenville for decades, with public health services being delivered in a number of different sites over the years," said Medical Officer of Health, Linna Li. "We are pleased to have leased space from the Campus to continue to provide many of our services."

From November 20th to 29th, the Health Unit will reduce disruption of services as much as possible. Additionally, there will be no Sexual Health Clinic or Immunization Clinic services available in Kemptville. Community residents can go to the Smiths Falls Office for these services or check their other clinic locations. Clients can call 1-800-660-5853 x2467 to arrange Infant Feeding appointments. Preschool Speech and Language staff will be letting clients know that there will be no in-person visits during the closure (November 17th to 28th inclusive). Some clients may be seen virtually or at other locations. In-person visits will resume at the new site on November 29th. Those interested can contact a Speech Language Pathologist or Communications Disorders Assistant with any questions.

Public Health Services at the Kemptville Site, Times and Details:

- Sexual Health Clinics: Tuesdays 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (call for an appointment at 613-258-5941).

- Immunization Clinics: Go to their online booking or call 1-800-660-5853.

- Infant Feeding Clinics: Wednesdays 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (By appointment: 1800-660-5853 x 2467 and online booking available: https://healthunit.org/clinics-classes/infant-feeding-clinic/).

- Harm Reduction/Smart Works: Tuesdays 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. visit the website for more information: https://healthunit.org/health-information/drug-use-harm-reduction/

- Baby Talk in Kemptville: EarlyON Centre located at the Kemptville Public School, 224 County Road 44 - 1-866-433-8933 extension 2374.

- Prenatal - To register for the online prenatal course, please call 1-800-660-5853 extension 2467 or sign up using the form on the website.

- Preschool Speech and Language Services: By Appointment, 1-888-503-8885 or go to the website www.language-express.ca.

- Quit Smoking and Vaping Services: Call 1-800-660-5853 ext. 2121 or email quit@healthunit.org

- Water Testing: North Grenville Municipal Office, 285 County Road #44, Kemptville, Ontario; Monday to Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For a listing of all public health services, please visit www.healthunit.org or call 613-258-5941 or 1-800-660-5853. Important public health updates are also available by connecting with @LGLHealthunit on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and @lglhealthunit.z on Instagram.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

