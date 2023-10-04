Shoplifter arrested stealing electric bike from Canadian Tire

Brockville Police officers have arrested a shoplifter from a local store. Police explain that this took place on September 29th, 2023 around 12:00 p.m. when they received a complaint regarding a theft that occurred at Canadian Tire on Parkedale Avenue.

Police say that information was that a suspect had attended the store and selected an electric bike, valued at approximately $2,800.00. The suspect then fled the area after staff attempted to stop them.

Investigation by police revealed that the suspect was a 47-year-old, male. The following day, on September 30th, 2023, at about 11:45 a.m., officers located the male suspect in the area of Central Avenue. Police say he was placed under arrest and held for a bail hearing for the offences of theft under $5,000.00 and failing to comply with probation.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray