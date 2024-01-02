iHeartRadio
Shoplifting and assault incident at business in Laurentian Valley Twp.


OPP

The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they have arrested one person in relation to a shoplifting incident at a business in Laurentian Valley Township.

OPP explained that on December 21st, 2023, police were called regarding a theft in progress at a business on Pembroke Street East in the Township of Laurentian Valley. Officers attended the area and were able to locate the suspect who was then identified and arrested.

As a result, 38-year-old Deep River resident Charlotte Sarazin was charged with Theft under $5,000, Assault a Peace Officer, Resist arrest as well as failure to comply with a Probation order.

OPP says the accused was held for a bail hearing and was later released to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on February 6th, 2024.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
 

