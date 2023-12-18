Shots fired towards OPP officers in barricaded person incident

An individual has been charged after a stand-off with police in Marmora and Lake. OPP says on December 14th, 2023 shortly before 4:00 p.m. members of the Central Hastings Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a request for assistance at an address on Twin Sister Lakes Road.

OPP says an individual had barricaded themselves inside the home and shots were fired from inside. With the assistance of the OPP's Emergency Response Team (ERT), Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Canine Unit, Aviation Services and Crisis Negotiators, the individual was taken into custody.

OPP says as a result of the interaction and arrest, the suspect did sustain a non-life-threatening injury. The suspect, 48-year-old Jason Bedore from Tweed was arrested with the following charges:

- Attempt to commit murder using a firearm

- Careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

- Possession of a firearm or ammunition

OPP says the individual was held for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville. The investigation continues by the Central Hastings Crime Unit, under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch.

The OPP has also notified the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) which has invoked its mandate. As a result, the OPP says they will not be able to provide any further information.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

