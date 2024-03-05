SLC and Thousand Islands Playhouse partnership enhancing theatre programs

St. Lawrence College (SLC) and The Thousand Islands Playhouse (TIP) say they are pleased to announce a new partnership that will elevate SLC's Music Theatre Performance student experience in their theatre education and the College's productions.

Through the partnership, TIP will build all the sets, costumes, and props for SLC's Music Theatre Performance shows. The company's professional carpenters, wardrobe department, scenic artists, and technicians, who build the company's mainstage season, will also be constructing the College's shows.

"From their first production, students will work with professionals from the largest theatre company in the region, and they'll experience the breadth of expertise that supports performers in a professional company," said Les Casson, Dean of Creative Industries and Brockville Campus. "I'm thrilled that TIP wants to collaborate in bringing the best possible learning experience to SLC. There is so much that we can do together to build capacity for theatre and performing arts in Eastern Ontario. This is just the beginning."

Officials say this initial two-year agreement between TIP and SLC lays the foundation for a multifaceted collaboration that extends beyond production support. Plans for student internships, involvement in professional seasons, knowledge exchange, and technical workshops are underway, promising a holistic approach to student development and industry engagement.

"This partnership represents a powerful convergence of talent, resources, and vision," said Brett Christopher, Artistic Director of Thousand Islands Playhouse. "By leveraging our expertise in professional theatre production, we aim to provide SLC students with unparalleled opportunities to gain real-world experience and connect with the industry."

"Colleges thrive through strategic partnerships with community organizations that enrich our programs and foster future connections for our students," said Glenn Vollebregt, SLC President and CEO. "Through this partnership we not only elevate our educational offering but also present Eastern Ontario as a destination of choice for aspiring talent in Music Theatre."

SLC is also excited to announce that tickets are now on sale for its spring lineup click here for show dates and to purchase.

The SpongeBob Musical:

Brockville Arts Centre

Friday, April 5th - April 7th, 2024

NINE:

Thousand Island Playhouse, Firehall Theatre

Friday, April 12th -14th, 2024

New Faces:

Brockville Arts Centre

April 12th - 14th, 2024

Showcasing the talent of first-year Music Theatre students.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

