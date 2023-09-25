Small business success celebrated at Grenville CFDC Annual Meeting

Grenville Community Futures Development Corporation (CFDC) gathered in Johnstown with business owners, volunteers and community partners to mark the end of a successful year supporting small businesses in Grenville County. The Annual Meeting celebrated a year of local business successes and provided a glimpse into the exciting initiatives underway for the coming year, such as a communications rebrand and the launch of the Grenville Community Futures Initiative, an economic development program supporting strategic economic development priorities benefitting the business community.

"Grenville CFDC has been supporting local entrepreneurs with funding and advice for over 30 years. In that time, they have helped nearly 700 businesses with loans and impacted thousands of jobs," said the outgoing Chair of Grenville CFDC, Mike Baril.

Grenville CFDC is one of 36 organizations in southern Ontario, delivering the Community Futures Program, a community-driven economic development initiative designed to assist communities in Canada’s rural areas to develop and implement strategies for dealing with a changing economic environment. This program is funded by the Government of Canada through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario).

In the last year, Grenville CFDC’s business loans program disbursed loans to 18 local businesses with financing valued at over $2.5 million and impacted the creation or retention of 47 jobs. Through its free business advisory services, Grenville CFDC provided coaching to 167 businesses, impacting 193 jobs. In an effort to seek innovative ways to support entrepreneurship, last year also saw the pilot of an exciting new program offering. With colleagues at Frontenac Business Services and Renfrew County CFDC, the organization worked with Mashup Lab to offer the Dream Business Program, a virtual business incubator aimed at the pre-entrepreneurship stage. This program offered 15 rural innovators a free six-week program to develop their business idea.

Guest speaker Eric Martin, President of JAE Automation in Kemptville, spoke about how JAE supports manufacturers in Eastern Ontario and beyond with automation strategy, design and integration. Over the years, the support of Grenville CFDC through grant and loan programs has allowed JAE to retain good quality, high-skilled jobs in the community and foster innovation throughout the manufacturing sector.

Grenville CFDC welcomed two new members to the Board of Directors, Magloire Ngnitedem and Gayle Poapst. Ngnitedem is an agricultural engineer with global, national and regional experience in business development. Poapst is a resident and former small business owner in Grenville County, with a varied career in health care and extensive board experience.

"Congratulations to Grenville CFDC for another successful year of creating jobs and economic growth in rural communities across Eastern Ontario. The work Grenville CFDC does is integral to building a robust and competitive business environment and creating thriving communities. This government is committed to investing in the potential of rural communities by ensuring CFDCs have the resources they need to bring rural economic development to life," said The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

"Grenville CFDC has become a trusted partner over the past few years as they have supported JAE in initiatives that have allowed us to enhance our team and services to manufacturers. By doing so we have helped manufacturers develop strategies and implement automation solutions that are providing jobs and upskilling people in our local communities. JAE Automation is about making things better and with the help of Grenville CFDC we have been able to achieve this," commented Eric Martin, President of JAE Automation in Kemptville.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

