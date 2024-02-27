Stolen vehicle recovered by OPP on Hwy.401

Members of the Stormont Dundas and Glengarry (SD&G) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they have recovered a stolen vehicle on Highway 401.

OPP says on February 24th, 2024, shortly after 9:00 a.m., SD&G officers located a stolen vehicle, eastbound in South Glengarry Township. Further investigation revealed that the 2023 Jeep Gladiator was stolen from the Greater Toronto Area.

As a result, the person behind the wheel, 51-year-old Papa Giuseppe from Montreal, Quebec was arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

- Theft of a Motor Vehicle

- Possession of Break-In Instruments

OPP says the accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

