String of distraction thefts under investigation in Kingston, Ont.

Kingston Police along with neighbouring jurisdictions say they have seen a recent rise in distraction-based thefts. Multiple theft and fraud-based reports have been submitted to police by victims who have unwittingly fallen prey to unscrupulous criminals.

Local police explain that most of the thefts that have occurred in Kingston are generally at large box stores and grocery stores and involve the suspects attempting to perpetrate some form of a ruse in order to distract members of the public. Once distracted another suspect will then steal a wallet or purse from the unsuspecting victim. The suspects then attempt to make large purchases with stolen credit cards and/or withdraw funds from the victim's bank accounts.

Police say these suspects generally acquire the PIN numbers for the victim's debit or credit cards by standing unnecessarily close behind them at the checkout and within eyeshot of the PIN pad. Stealing PIN numbers can also be accomplished by the suspect pretending to be on their cell phone when they are behind the victim at checkout while actually using the phone to take a video of them entering their PIN code for a purchase.

According to police, often the suspects involved in these thefts are described as having, what sounds like, eastern European or other noticeably strong accents. These suspects are primarily transient and will attend and target one community prior to moving on to another location.

Kingston Police have released pictures of some of the involved suspects anyone with information regarding the identity of any of these suspects is asked to please contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660.

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling the Kingston Police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray