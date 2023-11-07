"Stuff a Cruiser Food Driver" returns in SD&G helping local food banks

Members of the Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police Auxiliary Unit, with the assistance of the U15 Morrisburg Rep hockey team, will hold their annual "Stuff the Cruiser Food Drive" on November 18th, 2023.

The SD&G Auxiliary unit says they are excited to be part of another generous day in the Communities of SD&G as they pull together to help people in need. The event will specifically go towards the Local Community Food Banks.

The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the following venues:

Winchester - Foodland

Morrisburg - Laura's Valu-mart

Chesterville- Mike Dean's

Iroquois - Foodland

