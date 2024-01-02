iHeartRadio
Suspect charged after Christmas light theft at Pembroke residence


Christmas lights

The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested one person in relation to a theft of Christmas lights from the outside of a residence that occurred before Christmas.

OPP explained that on December 14th, 2023, they were made aware of a theft that had occurred the previous day. OPP says a person had removed Christmas lights from the outside of the residence in the City of Pembroke. During the investigation, a suspect was identified and later arrested.

The suspect charged with theft costing under $5,000 is 40-year-old Robyn Perrin from Pembroke.

The accused was released to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke at a later date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

