Suspicious fire under investigation at vacant house in Kemptville, Ont.

Grenville County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say that in conjunction with the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshall, they are investigating a suspicious fire that occurred in the community.

OPP explained that on December 5th, 2023 at 5:30 p.m., Grenville County officers were called to assist members of the North Grenville Fire Service, with a vacant residential house fire on Elvira Road in Kemptville.

Police say they are seeking the public's assistance and ask that if anyone has information concerning the fire or any suspicious activity around the area, to please contact the Grenville County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or online at Ontario Crime Stoppers where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray